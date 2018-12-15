Kyle Smith’s article at National Review Online, “Hero to Zero: The Rise and Fall of Michael Avenatti,” caught the eye of the celebrity lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels and Julie Swetnick, and not in a positive kind of way:

Uh oh!

Avenatti sure didn’t like the article, but one aspect of his tweet of displeasure caught the attention of many:

It’s just TOO much.

