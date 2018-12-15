Kyle Smith’s article at National Review Online, “Hero to Zero: The Rise and Fall of Michael Avenatti,” caught the eye of the celebrity lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels and Julie Swetnick, and not in a positive kind of way:

What a complete piece of garbage. You call yourself a journalist? You can’t even get basic facts right. Oh, that’s right, you don’t want to because they don’t fit your agenda. You are a hack with no ethics. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 15, 2018

Uh oh!

Avenatti sure didn’t like the article, but one aspect of his tweet of displeasure caught the attention of many:

Did he really, really, really just say “a hack with no ethics”? Really! 😂🤪🙈 — Let's Go O-Range! (@Watertowerjoey) December 15, 2018

Did Avenatti just write "hack with no ethics"?….hehehehe pic.twitter.com/cK4EfX7RAG — Bentley Greg (@Bentos03) December 15, 2018

It’s just funny at this point the lack of self awareness is unprecedented — Dave weaver (@davencrisweaver) December 15, 2018

Change journalist to attorney and it sounds like Avenatti is describing himself. — Stratton Hickcox (@StrattonH) December 15, 2018

It’s just TOO much.