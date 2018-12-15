A federal judge has ruled that parts of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, are unconstitutional. Former Attorney General Eric Holder doesn’t even seem to want to wait for the appeals process to play out before moving the nation’s health care system farther to the left:

After an election in which the fate of Obamacare protections were decisive, a single, hard right judge destroys the system and defeated Republicans support this. It is time to move to some version of Medicare for all and end this nonsense. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 15, 2018

A “hard right judge”? Weren’t liberals just recently praising Chief Justice John Roberts for saying the judiciary is impartial and independent?

Wait you said along with your other comrades that no such thing as political judges. So now a change of heart! — Kanegroup (@Kanegroup) December 15, 2018

But that’s only when judges rule in favor of Democrats, apparently.

You misspelled "Medicare for all EXCEPT Congress and the establishment class" No thanks. https://t.co/mpzzVkDnt7 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) December 15, 2018

That's the sort of warped logic that you're famous for #EricHolder. With #Medicare already in financial distress you would put everybody on it. As far as the judicial ruling, Constitutional interpretation isn't based on the last election cycle. Lawless #Profligate. https://t.co/V0hMRgKH4z — Milo™ (@chasbottom) December 15, 2018

Maybe Holder’s just shoring up the base for a possible 2020 run. Stay tuned.