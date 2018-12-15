A federal judge has ruled that parts of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, are unconstitutional. Former Attorney General Eric Holder doesn’t even seem to want to wait for the appeals process to play out before moving the nation’s health care system farther to the left:

A “hard right judge”? Weren’t liberals just recently praising Chief Justice John Roberts for saying the judiciary is impartial and independent?

But that’s only when judges rule in favor of Democrats, apparently.

Maybe Holder’s just shoring up the base for a possible 2020 run. Stay tuned.

