Elizabeth Warren’s been taking the report about her DNA showing it’s possible that she’s 1/1024th Native American and rubbing it in Donald Trump’s face:

I never expected my family’s story to be used as a racist political joke, but I don’t take any fight lying down. I want you to have the power to fight lies with the truth, so here's a new site for you to review every document for yourself. https://t.co/900SsAMNjb — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

Upon examination though, the report doesn’t really seem to “prove” much of anything that Warren’s been claiming:

Btw, the Elizabeth Warren report doesn't seem to actually confirm she was either 1/32nd or 1/1024th Native American. It says she's a tiny part Colombian, Mexican, or Peruvian. pic.twitter.com/oZo1tm8SB6 — Stu Burguiere (@WorldOfStu) October 15, 2018

Allie Stuckey summed up Warren’s celebration over the DNA report perfectly:

This is like spiking the ball after scoring a touchdown in the other team’s end zone 😭 https://t.co/DdIOLb3Crn — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 15, 2018

Funny, that!

The funniest part is watching all the Democrat publicists, masquerading as journalists, circling the wagons to damage control and protect her absurd claim. — The Sky is (not) Falling (@SlickFrog83) October 15, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.