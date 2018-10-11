Senate Republicans are in the process of sending through many Trump administration judicial nominees, and former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman (who headed up a group that aimed to stop the Kavanaugh confirmation) Brian Fallon still thinks there might be a chance:

Leader McConnell has sent out a hotline on a unanimous consent request for the Senate to vote on 15 judicial nominees. Nothing locked in yet. — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) October 11, 2018

Any single Democrat can object to this.https://t.co/pYETqsM1oX — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 11, 2018

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch responded with one word and a gif:

Well dang!

As for those who didn’t like his tweet, Hatch had one angle covered:

LOL.

