Senate Republicans are in the process of sending through many Trump administration judicial nominees, and former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman (who headed up a group that aimed to stop the Kavanaugh confirmation) Brian Fallon still thinks there might be a chance:
Leader McConnell has sent out a hotline on a unanimous consent request for the Senate to vote on 15 judicial nominees. Nothing locked in yet.
— Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) October 11, 2018
Any single Democrat can object to this.https://t.co/pYETqsM1oX
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 11, 2018
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch responded with one word and a gif:
Democrats: pic.twitter.com/KzaYGwdRVu
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 11, 2018
Well dang!
HhhahahhHA
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 11, 2018
OMFG.
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 11, 2018
Brian Fallon's tears are delicious.
— Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) October 11, 2018
— Ty$ (@TMoney8499) October 11, 2018
LMFAO https://t.co/bYjo8JM5qf
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 11, 2018
"I'll take 'Owning The Libs' for $400, Alex." https://t.co/yYQxO5xOcP
— Jeff H (@j_hauser9) October 11, 2018
As for those who didn’t like his tweet, Hatch had one angle covered:
Don't you have some glasses to find? pic.twitter.com/QJfxl7PSCB
— Resist & Desist (@ResistandDesist) October 11, 2018
Found ‘em pic.twitter.com/RbTIfsXo1P
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 11, 2018
LOL.
***
