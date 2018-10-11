President Trump hosting Kanye West in the Oval Office on Thursday has sparked enough head explosions on the Left so as to be mistaken for a 4th of July fireworks show. Among those who were offended was former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who thanked CNN’s Don Lemon for defending the delicate selective sensibilities of liberals:

Pass the smelling salts!

And yet again, another former Obama staffer suffers from 2009-2016 memory loss, and then some:

Trending

Where were the Left’s “Keep it Classy Police” during the Obama years? They were much more silent than they were on Thursday, that’s for sure:

Confirmed:

Nope.

***

Related:

WOW: CNN’s Don Lemon doesn’t let up, calls Kanye West’s Oval Office meeting a ‘minstrel show’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Don LemonDonald TrumpKanye Westoval officeValerie JarrettWhite House