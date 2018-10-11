President Trump hosting Kanye West in the Oval Office on Thursday has sparked enough head explosions on the Left so as to be mistaken for a 4th of July fireworks show. Among those who were offended was former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who thanked CNN’s Don Lemon for defending the delicate selective sensibilities of liberals:

“Imagine if @BarackObama invited someone in the Oval Office who said M.F.” Preach, @donlemon! — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) October 11, 2018

Pass the smelling salts!

And yet again, another former Obama staffer suffers from 2009-2016 memory loss, and then some:

Were you equally appalled when VP Biden said "This is a big f**king deal" in the White House on live TV? Hypocrite. https://t.co/Rxfnjz0OrI — Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) October 12, 2018

I dunno. How many times did members of the Muslim Brotherhood visit, some not on official record? Didn't Jay-Z visit the WH many times, and his lyrics are much worse than Kayne's? — Giacomo K Walk'd Away (@giacoknox) October 12, 2018

Where were the Left’s “Keep it Classy Police” during the Obama years? They were much more silent than they were on Thursday, that’s for sure:

Yea, Barack always kept it classy in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/ZdyybeRUFc — Filo Beto (@amcap76) October 11, 2018

pic.twitter.com/h4qCI42W6J — Jennifer Bossypants 🍍 Stand Tall 🍍 Stay Sweet (@ajenable) October 11, 2018

Yeah, I wonder what would happen if Obama had a rapper in the White House who had an album cover with a murdered federal judge on it??https://t.co/OaNeVrJ7M9 — PIREPDoc (@aopaderf) October 11, 2018

I assure you this, this is not the most degrading thing that's ever happened in the Oval Office. https://t.co/o99yBipHrB — Ben (@BenHowe) October 11, 2018

Imagine if @BarackObama took his family to a church for years where the pastor said "God D*mn America" https://t.co/v2pZvC6R10 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 11, 2018

pic.twitter.com/0AiHBmpDrm — I'm supposed to be working right now. (@beinpulse) October 11, 2018

Confirmed:

This tweet didn’t age well for you lol — Jonathan Burr (@JonathanLeeBurr) October 11, 2018

Nope.

