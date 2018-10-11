As we told you yesterday, Eric Holder made his contribution to fanning the flames of anti-GOP violence by saying “when they go low, we kick them.”

Even Michelle Obama took Holder to task for his comments. Today Holder said it’s “obvious” his comments weren’t meant to be taken literally:

Oh no, where would anybody have gotten that idea? *Eye roll*

Trending

Weird, right!?

Nice try, Mr. Holder!

Progressives like Holder sure seem to have odd “values.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratseric holderrepublicans