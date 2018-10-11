As we told you yesterday, Eric Holder made his contribution to fanning the flames of anti-GOP violence by saying “when they go low, we kick them.”

Eric Holder: "Michelle [Obama] always says, 'When they go low, we go high.' No. No. When they go low, we kick them."https://t.co/RIBtvaEF5t — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 10, 2018

Even Michelle Obama took Holder to task for his comments. Today Holder said it’s “obvious” his comments weren’t meant to be taken literally:

Ok, stop the fake outrage. I’m obviously not advocating violence. (In fact, when I was AG violent crime in the US was historically low.) I’m saying Republicans are undermining our democracy and Democrats need to be tough, proud and stand up for the values we believe in – the end. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 11, 2018

Oh no, where would anybody have gotten that idea? *Eye roll*

Fast and Furious tho. https://t.co/pyzkPXKxF2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2018

*says he doesn't advocate for violence*

*sells guns to the Mexican drug cartels* Same guy https://t.co/DauA2fdizJ — Jacques (Clout Bestower) (@RantinArkansan) October 11, 2018

Weird, right!?

You sold weapons to mexican cartels https://t.co/NReK9UzLNu — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 11, 2018

When you were AG you were a gun runner and incited violence against law enforcement. https://t.co/Gs4CxgmgiP — The ♏ighty ♏iddle (@lisaturnerdecor) October 11, 2018

Nice try, Mr. Holder!

"We need to stand up for our values, which just happens to be violent mobs" https://t.co/aR4NLripDx — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 11, 2018

Holders call for violence against Amaricans is clearly doing alot of damage to @TheDemocrats. This tweet says alot about the panic they are seeing within. #civility #ThursdayMotivation https://t.co/L38hkEVZqt — 🇺🇸WaPolicyTracker🇺🇸 (@WaPolicyFacts) October 11, 2018

"I'm obviously not advocating violence," says the man who had literally advocated violence twenty minutes earlier. https://t.co/lxzbgTDD2M — Elizah (@elizzzhy) October 11, 2018

Republicans aren't undermining our democracy. Democrats are by whining about equal representation in the Senate and the Electoral College. Clown. https://t.co/zAqSM08pUK — RBe (@RBPundit) October 11, 2018

Progressives like Holder sure seem to have odd “values.”