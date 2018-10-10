As Twitchy told you a few days ago after Sen. Susan Collins’ was among senators voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Susan Rice said in response to a Jen Psaki tweet that she’d be more than willing to challenge Collins for her Senate seat. Collins was asked about that, and CNN framed it this way in a tweet and headline:

CNN can be proud that their tweet/headline had the desired effect:

However, the second part of Collins’ answer was left out for obvious reasons:

Well that kind of changes everything. CNN mentioned that in the story but it wasn’t worth space in the headline, because JOURNALISM.

