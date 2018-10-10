As Twitchy told you a few days ago after Sen. Susan Collins’ was among senators voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Susan Rice said in response to a Jen Psaki tweet that she’d be more than willing to challenge Collins for her Senate seat. Collins was asked about that, and CNN framed it this way in a tweet and headline:

Sen. Susan Collins on Susan Rice: "I really have little interest in what she has to say" https://t.co/D21BhK5JxY pic.twitter.com/z6kTSXHXx8 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 10, 2018

CNN can be proud that their tweet/headline had the desired effect:

However, the second part of Collins’ answer was left out for obvious reasons:

Your headline omitted the SECOND half of Sen. Collins's statement: "She's not a legal resident of the state of Maine". 'Cause that totally changes the meaning of the FIRST half. You probably just ran outta room, …right?

Right??!?? #ThisIsABanana https://t.co/nQbf2NcBve — justturnright (@justturnright) October 10, 2018

Sort of missed the point of the full quote here, CNN. "I really have little interest in what she has to say. She's not a legal resident of the state of Maine." https://t.co/2NYao8JdXs — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 10, 2018

Well that kind of changes everything. CNN mentioned that in the story but it wasn’t worth space in the headline, because JOURNALISM.