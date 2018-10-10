At the corner of Irony and Hypocrisy, we find this story:
The reason a strike has been authorized is an instant classic:
Well isn’t that rich? From the Washington Post:
About 50 janitors, drivers, secretaries and accountants at the union’s offices in greater Washington, all represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), voted Tuesday to authorize a strike if their employer does not meet their demands.
The workers, two thirds of whom are older than 50, say the AFL-CIO offered them a new contract in September that included a three-year pay freeze, less reliable hours, cuts to sick leave and weaker seniority rights.
After they rejected those terms, the AFL-CIO notified them Monday it would impose the contract.
You can’t make this stuff up!
