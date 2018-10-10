At the corner of Irony and Hypocrisy, we find this story:

AFL-CIO workers vote to strike against their own labor organization https://t.co/YtYGvYoT9O — Post Business (@washpostbiz) October 10, 2018

The reason a strike has been authorized is an instant classic:

The workers who clean AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka's office say America's largest union federation won't pay them a fair wage.https://t.co/Qei1nnSual — Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) October 10, 2018

Well isn’t that rich? From the Washington Post:

About 50 janitors, drivers, secretaries and accountants at the union’s offices in greater Washington, all represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), voted Tuesday to authorize a strike if their employer does not meet their demands. The workers, two thirds of whom are older than 50, say the AFL-CIO offered them a new contract in September that included a three-year pay freeze, less reliable hours, cuts to sick leave and weaker seniority rights. After they rejected those terms, the AFL-CIO notified them Monday it would impose the contract.

You can’t make this stuff up!