As we told you earlier, Bill and Hillary Clinton will be going on a tour this year and early next year:

‘What if I live in Wisconsin?’ Bill & Hillary Clinton announce tour and people have (hilarious) questions https://t.co/kZs7kfmcCc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 8, 2018

JUST ANNOUNCED: An Evening with President @BillClinton and former Secretary of State @HillaryClinton is coming to a city near you! Learn More. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 8, 2018

Juanita Broaddrick suggested a tour title:

Can we title this “The Rapist and his Enabler coming to a city near you” https://t.co/lHG1kXLYwa — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 8, 2018

Dayum! That’s gonna leave a mark.

Oh sweet mercy! TOTALLY outrageous – GREAT TITLE you provide. — Martha White (@mgw0423) October 8, 2018

Broaddrick liked one additional suggestion:

I’d change coming to a city near you to The Democrat Gofundme Tour — 🏒 Balou8900 🥅🙌🏼🍻🎤 (@Balou8900) October 8, 2018