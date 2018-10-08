As we told you earlier, Bill and Hillary Clinton will be going on a tour this year and early next year:
‘What if I live in Wisconsin?’ Bill & Hillary Clinton announce tour and people have (hilarious) questions https://t.co/kZs7kfmcCc
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 8, 2018
JUST ANNOUNCED: An Evening with President @BillClinton and former Secretary of State @HillaryClinton is coming to a city near you!
Learn More.
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 8, 2018
Juanita Broaddrick suggested a tour title:
Can we title this “The Rapist and his Enabler coming to a city near you” https://t.co/lHG1kXLYwa
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 8, 2018
Dayum! That’s gonna leave a mark.
#BelieveWomen https://t.co/l2szNY9lbU
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2018
We'll see massive #MeToo and #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveWomen protests I'm sure https://t.co/vPuKfu1tMc
— Dave (@Dmacmd) October 8, 2018
@Alyssa_Milano believe her https://t.co/MPdnnVgP2i
— edcbm (@edcbm) October 8, 2018
Oh sweet mercy! TOTALLY outrageous – GREAT TITLE you provide.
— Martha White (@mgw0423) October 8, 2018
Ouch #RektByMrsJuanita https://t.co/ItedpWfQV9
— Sʟɪᴍ 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@RealSlimNOLA) October 8, 2018
Broaddrick liked one additional suggestion:
I’d change coming to a city near you to The Democrat Gofundme Tour
— 🏒 Balou8900 🥅🙌🏼🍻🎤 (@Balou8900) October 8, 2018
👍🏻
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 8, 2018