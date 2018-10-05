The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court moved forward today after a 51-49 cloture vote. A final vote is expected in the Senate as early as Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, a frustrated Sen. Chuck Schumer has the sads:

Schumer calls this "the ignominious end"of bipartisan cooperation on SCOTUS nominations. That sounds like a warning. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 5, 2018

Mmm hmm, and who made “bipartisan cooperation” less necessary, Sen. Schumer?

He should call Harry Reid and thank him. — ❌CaptainAmerica1776❌ (@alpha_maga) October 5, 2018

We don’t recall Schumer raising a big stink at the time Harry Reid used the nuclear option and Mitch McConnell was warning the Dems that they’d regret it:

Remember when Senator McConnell told Harry Reid that "You are going to regret this. Probably sooner than you think." Schumer will regret all this. — Warren N. Darrah (@WNDarrah) October 5, 2018

The Dems pretty much laughed at McConnell at the time. Now, not so much.

Thought that was when Harry Reid went nuclear. — Tom Blersch (@Tom_Blersch) October 5, 2018

Hey we're just some dumb rednecks out here in flyover country, but do you think y'all could explain how the nuclear option regarding filibuster became a reality in the United States Senate? I heard Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer might have some inside knowledge as to why?? — Adam Schiff PAC (@TheSchiffPac) October 5, 2018

Remember Harry Reid. — Sean O'Casey (@SeanOCasey1) October 5, 2018

Thanks to Sen. Schumer for helping point out who made all this possible!