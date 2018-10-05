The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court moved forward today after a 51-49 cloture vote. A final vote is expected in the Senate as early as Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, a frustrated Sen. Chuck Schumer has the sads:

Mmm hmm, and who made “bipartisan cooperation” less necessary, Sen. Schumer?

We don’t recall Schumer raising a big stink at the time Harry Reid used the nuclear option and Mitch McConnell was warning the Dems that they’d regret it:

The Dems pretty much laughed at McConnell at the time. Now, not so much.

Thanks to Sen. Schumer for helping point out who made all this possible!

