A key cloture vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled for about 10:30 this morning with a final Senate vote possibly coming over the weekend. Meanwhile, anti-Kavanaugh protesters are having a beer breakfast outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home:

There are people drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting “I like beer.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018

"What do we do with a drunken justice?" Protesters stage Kavanaugh confirmation kegger outside Mitch McConnell's home in advance of cloture vote #StopKavanaugh #CANCELKAVANAUGH pic.twitter.com/Ngd7masOck — L.A. Kauffman (@LAKauffman) October 5, 2018

So it’s come to this?

Really covering themselves in glory here. https://t.co/zt8A9FnIpo — My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 5, 2018

Aren’t they though!

Man, Cocaine Mitch really broke the Libs https://t.co/wckyFXe9zG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 5, 2018

I can think of little that's less appetizing than PBR before 8 a.m. https://t.co/KFj9ZoLizl — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 5, 2018

Cocaine Mitch should go outside, beer in hand, and shotgun one right in front of them without saying a word. https://t.co/1Mm62lIMql — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) October 5, 2018

Are they playing "Devil's Triangle"? https://t.co/w0xtRbDvMN — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 5, 2018

Oh, don’t get Sen. Whitehouse started on that again!