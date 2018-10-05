A key cloture vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled for about 10:30 this morning with a final Senate vote possibly coming over the weekend. Meanwhile, anti-Kavanaugh protesters are having a beer breakfast outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home:
There are people drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting “I like beer.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018
"What do we do with a drunken justice?" Protesters stage Kavanaugh confirmation kegger outside Mitch McConnell's home in advance of cloture vote #StopKavanaugh #CANCELKAVANAUGH pic.twitter.com/Ngd7masOck
— L.A. Kauffman (@LAKauffman) October 5, 2018
