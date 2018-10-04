As Twitchy told you Thursday evening, GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch caused a mass triggering after telling protesters at the Senate building to “grow up.”

On the same day, Hatch went to the Senate floor for a final argument in favor of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh and unloaded on Democrats, and even invoked Cory Booker using his new nickname:

Senator Hatch’s closing argument: ✅ FBI found no new info to corroborate charges

✅ Dr Ford’s story has changed significantly

✅ Democrats have operated in bad faith from before nomination

✅ Kavanaugh’s credentials and record are pristine Full text—>https://t.co/ibxOZv6TJo pic.twitter.com/4UAW8O8ftG — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 5, 2018

Exactly when the final Senate vote on Kavanaugh will take place remains to be seen.

