As Twitchy told you Thursday evening, GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch caused a mass triggering after telling protesters at the Senate building to “grow up.”
On the same day, Hatch went to the Senate floor for a final argument in favor of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh and unloaded on Democrats, and even invoked Cory Booker using his new nickname:
Senator Hatch’s closing argument:
✅ FBI found no new info to corroborate charges
✅ Dr Ford’s story has changed significantly
✅ Democrats have operated in bad faith from before nomination
✅ Kavanaugh’s credentials and record are pristine
Well dang!
Exactly when the final Senate vote on Kavanaugh will take place remains to be seen.
