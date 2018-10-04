As Twitchy told you Thursday evening, GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch caused a mass triggering after telling protesters at the Senate building to “grow up.”

On the same day, Hatch went to the Senate floor for a final argument in favor of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh and unloaded on Democrats, and even invoked Cory Booker using his new nickname:

Trending

Well dang!

Exactly when the final Senate vote on Kavanaugh will take place remains to be seen.

***

Related:

PLOT TWIST: GOP Sen. Steve Daines attending daughter’s wedding Saturday, confirmation vote or not

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughCory BookerSCOTUSSen. Orrin HatchSupreme Court