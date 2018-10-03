As we told you earlier, Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team agreed to turn over therapists’ notes and other documents to the Judiciary Committee, with a catch:

Ford’s lawyers tell Grassley that they will provide her therapy notes, polygraph data to the FBI once she is interviewed (that hasn’t happened as of now) pic.twitter.com/t1N6jhDPwE — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 3, 2018

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton wasn’t having any of that:

1. Let’s quit calling them “Ford’s lawyers.” They’re Democratic operatives. 2. They could’ve provided notes in July. 3. If notes incriminated Kavanaugh & corroborated allegations, they’d be released. What has been shared to media is exculpatory. Draw your own conclusion. https://t.co/TYlCG2Rvy2 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 3, 2018

OOF. Well, there it is.

Tom Cotton has been a close 2nd to @LindseyGrahamSC (2.0 as Shapiro calls him) in this whole mess! Killing it Cotton! pic.twitter.com/zaeOlSnlSQ — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) October 3, 2018

Sort of getting tired of waiting for the media to catch up. — Shannon Duffy (@shannonbduffy) October 3, 2018

You nailed it Tom Cotton! — Julesie (@justjules99) October 3, 2018

Just another stall. The Senate needs to vote and put an end to this circus. — Rob Moorman (@rlm1951) October 3, 2018

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley pretty much agrees with Sen. Cotton.