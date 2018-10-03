At 2:18 p.m., FEMA sent out the first test presidential alert for national emergencies, a system that was put in motion in 2016 during the Obama administration. Also tweeted at 2:18 was this:

Hillary’s presidential alert has just been received by all people who reside in America-2 on Earth-2.

Trending

LOL! Oh, Hillary.

Oh that was right up there too!

Hey, it could have been worse for Hillary:

Ouch.

***

Related:

THUD! Dan Pfeiffer rushes to play ‘what if Obama did this’ after #PresidentialAlert system test, trips HARD over former boss

SAD! The #PresidentialAlert just broke Michael Moore (and WTF is up with his lock screen?) [pic]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #PresidentialAlertDonald TrumpHillary Clinton