At 2:18 p.m., FEMA sent out the first test presidential alert for national emergencies, a system that was put in motion in 2016 during the Obama administration. Also tweeted at 2:18 was this:

Making sure this works. https://t.co/L6NQrWNoaN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 3, 2018

Hillary’s presidential alert has just been received by all people who reside in America-2 on Earth-2.

This is among history's saddest tweets https://t.co/XMVAhrEGDe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 3, 2018

LOL! Oh, Hillary.

What about the one where she wished herself a Happy Bday as the next president? lol — Justin J (@HoosteenDJ) October 3, 2018

Oh that was right up there too!

First time I have almost felt bad for her. This is just sad https://t.co/G9OVUXbIb7 — DWadeBsFan (@DWadeBsFan) October 3, 2018

Just can’t get over herself….. — Tina Novack (@TinaNovack) October 3, 2018

Hey, it could have been worse for Hillary:

Ouch.

