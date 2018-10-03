At 2:18 p.m., FEMA sent out the first test presidential alert for national emergencies, a system that was put in motion in 2016 during the Obama administration. Also tweeted at 2:18 was this:
Making sure this works. https://t.co/L6NQrWNoaN
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 3, 2018
Hillary’s presidential alert has just been received by all people who reside in America-2 on Earth-2.
This is among history's saddest tweets https://t.co/XMVAhrEGDe
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 3, 2018
LOL! Oh, Hillary.
What about the one where she wished herself a Happy Bday as the next president? lol
— Justin J (@HoosteenDJ) October 3, 2018
Oh that was right up there too!
First time I have almost felt bad for her. This is just sad https://t.co/G9OVUXbIb7
— DWadeBsFan (@DWadeBsFan) October 3, 2018
Just can’t get over herself…..
— Tina Novack (@TinaNovack) October 3, 2018
Hey, it could have been worse for Hillary:
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 3, 2018
Ouch.
***
