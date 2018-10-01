After comments at a press conference announcing a new US/Mexico/Canada trade deal, President Trump took questions from reporters, and the topic quickly turned to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. While addressing a question about Kavanaugh’s high school and college drinking, Trump shifted the spotlight to more current times, and a closer location:

Trump said he’s seen a Dem senator in “very bad situations”:

A brigade of blue checks then accused Trump of trying to “blackmail” somebody in the Senate:

Would Trump was asked if he’d reveal the name of the senator he was referring to, and this was his response:

Stay tuned.

