After comments at a press conference announcing a new US/Mexico/Canada trade deal, President Trump took questions from reporters, and the topic quickly turned to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. While addressing a question about Kavanaugh’s high school and college drinking, Trump shifted the spotlight to more current times, and a closer location:

(!!) Trump implying he's caught a Dem senator in compromising conditions: "I happen to know some US senators. One who is one the other side, who's pretty aggressive. I've seen that person in very very bad situations. Somewhat compromising." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 1, 2018

Trump said he’s seen a Dem senator in “very bad situations”:

While defending Kavanaugh, President Trump implies that he's caught a Dem senator in a "somewhat compromising" situation: "I've seen that person in very bad situations." pic.twitter.com/bh8dCAq0Yl — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 1, 2018

A brigade of blue checks then accused Trump of trying to “blackmail” somebody in the Senate:

So Trump just went on about having seen some unnamed Democratic Senator in compromising situations and seemed to be threatening to reveal it if this person keeps going after Kavanaugh. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) October 1, 2018

So… Trump is now blackmailing US Senators that disagree with him. Saying that he has dirt on certain Senators that would be considered “compromising.”Just says it outright. And we are supposed to be cool with that. How can this be legal? How????? pic.twitter.com/Kw95NDDTX1 — MeganKelleyHall (@MeganKelleyHall) October 1, 2018

Any Trump presser reliably drifts into him whining about being treated "very unfairly" but they don't always drift into him threatening to blackmail a sitting Senator — superchunk (@superchunk) October 1, 2018

Come for the hypocrisy, stay for the blackmail https://t.co/2Cz3cDnJSl — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) October 1, 2018

Add blackmail to the charges? https://t.co/YamVUAsLHK — Rex Nutting (@RexNutting) October 1, 2018

Does he know blackmail is illegal https://t.co/27wnHSolx1 — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 1, 2018

Would Trump was asked if he’d reveal the name of the senator he was referring to, and this was his response:

Trump added just now, when asked to name the Senators and the compromising position: "I think I'll save it for a book like everybody else." https://t.co/2CWchdkOuu — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 1, 2018

Stay tuned.