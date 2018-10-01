How low is the media willing to dig for “scoops” about Brett Kavanaugh’s high school and college days? Here’s yet another indicator:

As an undergraduate student at Yale, Brett Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation at a local bar during which he was accused of throwing ice on another patron, according to a police report https://t.co/j5gSrkHMp5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2018

An MSNBC producer was among those helping promote the story:

As an undergrad at Yale, Brett Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation at a local bar during which he was accused of throwing ice on another patron, NYT reports. The incident resulted in Kavanaugh and four other men being questioned by the New Haven PD. https://t.co/xm9tAU6xYw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2018

Greg Gutfeld had heard enough, and mocked both the story and the “media” for pushing it:

Wait!! Ice? You mean frozen water shaped like cubes? Kyle, you might have saved the republic from a monster who threw ice at someone at a local bar decades ago!! Pulitzer! (Seriously stop and listen to yourselves) https://t.co/oJ8jGwPmK6 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 2, 2018

The Kavanaugh confirmation circus and its media ringleaders have gotten beyond totally ridiculous.

Hey, I threw a snowball at somebody when I was in grade school and hit them! News at 11! LOL — Peter Maerkel (@pjmaerkel) October 2, 2018

Is this now what passes for journalism in this country? https://t.co/uot3FyXPe5 — Airborne Veteran (@rsteade) October 2, 2018

No wonder the Dems want to abolish ice Another Dem #FishingExpedition — Another Forgotten Man (@SGuy526) October 2, 2018

hahahahahaha…..genius @greggutfeld pointing out the desperation and insanity that is the left….lol https://t.co/34YOsVlfD4 — Vieluver (@LauraPSV) October 2, 2018

The funniest part is all the likes and retweets he gets for that nothing burger. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) October 2, 2018

It’s absolutely amazing.

