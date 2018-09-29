As we told you yesterday, Sen. Chris Murphy, after calling for the Kavanaugh confirmation process to be suspended for an FBI investigation, tweeted that Kavanaugh shouldn’t be on the nation’s highest court no matter what the FBI ends up finding.

Among those groups who welcome an FBI investigation on the surface is NARAL:

5️⃣ Other undecided senators have now joined Flake in calling for an FBI investigation to last no longer than 1 week & Republican leadership has requested the White House launch this investigation. Trump has now ordered the FBI to do so. We'll keep fighting to #StopKavanaugh! pic.twitter.com/sc8Q6NE5Ki — NARAL (@NARAL) September 29, 2018

But NARAL has also made it known that the investigation is largely irrelevant to the Left’s fight to derail the Kavanaugh nomination by any means necessary:

Here we go. Nothing will ever satisfy the left. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/P2lUH0DmdO — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 28, 2018

At this point, there is simply nothing that could be discovered about Kavanaugh to convince liberals to approve of the nomination moving forward.

It’s almost like the goalposts are moving. — JasonAten (@JasonAten) September 28, 2018

Continually!

That what this is really all about. We’ve all known this from the beginning. — Marianne Perez (@mfrperez) September 29, 2018