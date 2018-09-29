As we told you yesterday, Sen. Chris Murphy, after calling for the Kavanaugh confirmation process to be suspended for an FBI investigation, tweeted that Kavanaugh shouldn’t be on the nation’s highest court no matter what the FBI ends up finding.

Among those groups who welcome an FBI investigation on the surface is NARAL:

But NARAL has also made it known that the investigation is largely irrelevant to the Left’s fight to derail the Kavanaugh nomination by any means necessary:

At this point, there is simply nothing that could be discovered about Kavanaugh to convince liberals to approve of the nomination moving forward.

Continually!

