Rep. Ted Lieu started things off by offering this hypothetical scenario in defense of how the Democrats are treating the nomination process for Brett Kavanaugh:

Suppose you are on a Board interviewing an applicant for a permanent legal position. At least two women make sexual assault allegations under penalty of perjury. During the job interview he yells at you & makes some false statements. Would you hire him?#SaturdayMorning Thoughts — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 29, 2018

One of Twitchy’s favorite actors, Adam Baldwin, fired back this way:

a) Not a “job interview,” but a constitutional function. b) The allegations are utterly uncorroborated & he’s presumed innocent. c) His righteous indignation/anger at “board members” who subverted/perverted the “interview” process is entirely justified:https://t.co/LZP1RJV7kG — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 29, 2018

Lieu then defended the Dems this way:

It's a constitutional job interview. The standard is, are you comfortable with the applicant for a lifetime position? In a job interview, if you have doubts about the applicant and there are other qualified applicants, you move on and choose another qualified person. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 29, 2018

In that case, the question had to be asked:

When 50% +>1 of the Senate find him qualified and he’s then “hired,” will you cease complaining, Ted?https://t.co/7s1bjfDehG — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 29, 2018

LOL! As. IF.

He will never cease complaining… — 🤔CʏɴɪᴄᴀʟMᴇᴛsFᴀɴ🎃 (@awwang1) September 29, 2018

Nor will the rest of the congressional Dems, even after the FBI has checked out the allegations.