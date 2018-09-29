The vote on Brett Kavanaugh to be the nation’s next Supreme Court justice will take place at some point in the U.S. Senate, but Dems in the House are joining some in the Senate in helping demonstrate that there will be no findings the FBI could present that would sway them. Nancy Pelosi said Kavanaugh’s demeanor and mention of the current insane state of politics being brought about partly due to “pent-up anger” over Hillary Clinton’s loss has already disqualified him:

Pelosi on Kavanaugh: “I think he disqualified himself with those statements and the manner in which he went after the Clintons and the Democrats … There was a way for him to go forward with dignity and without jeopardizing his own objectivity in the public mind.” pic.twitter.com/IZNu8NnR0O — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2018

In other words, nothing that’s said or done from this point on is going to convince the Democrats to drop the talking points folder.

Aaaaaaand the Democrats have already started excusing their reason for voting no, before the FBI investigation which they asked for. How very predictable. — Erin Roberson (@erinluv182) September 29, 2018

Who didn’t see that coming?

He was standing up for himself against unsubstantiated claims that will ruin his name for life

I must add that not one single democrat offered an apology so why would he owe them any respect when they didn’t even give him reasonable doubt — Adorable Taco (@taco_adorable) September 29, 2018

Democrats: Kavanuagh"s racist. Kavanuagh's sexist. Kavanuagh's a rapist. Kavanuagh's a gang rapist. Kavanuagh: No I'm not. Stop smearing my name for partisan reasons. Democrats: How dare you suggest we said those things because we're Democrats. You're not qualifed. https://t.co/qgeucMT42M — CJ Root 🚀 (@Cj_Root95) September 29, 2018

Unreal.

***

Related:

THERE it is! Sen. Chris Murphy just proved that ‘an FBI investigation is completely pointless’ to appease Dems on Kavanaugh