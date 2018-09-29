The vote on Brett Kavanaugh to be the nation’s next Supreme Court justice will take place at some point in the U.S. Senate, but Dems in the House are joining some in the Senate in helping demonstrate that there will be no findings the FBI could present that would sway them. Nancy Pelosi said Kavanaugh’s demeanor and mention of the current insane state of politics being brought about partly due to “pent-up anger” over Hillary Clinton’s loss has already disqualified him:

In other words, nothing that’s said or done from this point on is going to convince the Democrats to drop the talking points folder.

Who didn’t see that coming?

Unreal.

