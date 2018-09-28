Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes has demonstrated repeatedly in the past that his lack of self-awareness is second to none, and he’s back at it over the nomination and pending confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh:

The problem in our politics is not polarization. It is a Republican Party that has become so radical and devoid of compassion in its pursuit of power that it ignores facts, turns a blind eye to abuse, and submits to the whims of an unstable leader. https://t.co/M48zyIkg59 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 28, 2018

There’s a LOT of irony and hypocrisy to unpack there, and help was readily available:

It’s not that we’re polarized, it’s just that our opponents are literally Hitler. https://t.co/RStmL93IXt — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 28, 2018

Simply amazing.

Sez the guy whose #1 job in the previous administration was legitimizing the world's #1 state sponsor of terror. — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) September 28, 2018

Ben Rhodes. Accusing others of ignoring facts. — Just Tom (@thomasa56) September 28, 2018

I am amused that so many of Barack "No Red State No Blue State" Obama's advisers now declare "45 PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY IS PURE EVIL." https://t.co/Od6aOcGG3l — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) September 28, 2018

Radical you say? Which party leader cut a deal with the leading state sponsor of terrorism and gave them cash? Turns a blind eye to abuse, ay? Why have you been silent on Keith Ellison? https://t.co/sQw5eFSxxT — Tyler Ness (@tylerjness) September 28, 2018

Iran deal didn't even get a Senate vote. We couldn't keep our doctor. https://t.co/W2Cz2EFSDy — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 28, 2018

You voted for both Bill and Hillary Clinton. You can STFU now https://t.co/XFUK85EuiK — Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) September 28, 2018

And all that’s really the tip of a very big iceberg.