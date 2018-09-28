After wrapping up his remarks at the final Judiciary Committee in which he pledged to keep leading the way in lowering the level of nasty partisan rhetoric in Congress, Sen. Cory Booker walked out of the meeting:

After lengthy remarks denouncing the proceedings, Booker says he’s leaving the room because he can’t participate anymore. Grassley tried several times to get him to wrap up his remarks — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 28, 2018

Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey coined the perfect new name for Booker. Out: “Spartacus” — In:

Ha!

Well-played, sir. Very well played. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 28, 2018

Seconded.