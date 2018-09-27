Here’s just what the crazy day needed in order to be capped off: Some Twitter grandstanding from former FBI Director James Comey:

Small lies matter, even about yearbooks. From the standard jury instruction: “If a witness is shown knowingly to have testified falsely about any material matter, you have a right to distrust such witness' other testimony and you may reject all the testimony of that witness …” — James Comey (@Comey) September 28, 2018

But wait, in order for the Senate Dems to attempt to justify their insistence that the burden is on Kavanaugh to prove his innocence, they had to remind everybody about something:

I thought this wasn't a trial? — Marcel (@MarcelCouturie2) September 28, 2018

Oh, it's a trial now? I thought it was a job interview. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) September 28, 2018

Well they said no presumption of innocence because we are not at Trial. There is no jury either so we don’t give a hoot. This is a sham. When it comes to trust you are last on my list — keith kabza (@keithkabza) September 28, 2018

Sorry, Mr. Comey, but that dog won’t hunt:

That only applies in a courtroom trial, you goof. A senate hearing is not the same as a trial. And nothing he said has been verified as being false. Maybe you should worry less about the alleged crimes of others and start worrying about whatever crimes you’re guilty of — Jeremy Bergmann (@jerbergmann) September 28, 2018

If we are playing by trial rules, can we agree the defendant has a presumption of innocence and that he is innocent unless proven guilty? — Jeff C (@SodaCtySheepdog) September 28, 2018

Republicans aren’t rejecting any part of Kavanaugh testimony because this isn’t a jury unless it is a trial against a woman then the rules are applied – come on, Director — 🇲🇽🇺🇸J claudia (@Jclaudia1) September 28, 2018

Not a jury trial, and would never rise to be one. But who gives a shit about evidence, right Jimmy? — Neogene wanderer (@kurt_hurt) September 28, 2018

The FBI checked him out 6 times – why didn't they catch that.

Your criminal trial is coming, feel free to pipe down until then. — AM (@afm68784) September 28, 2018

Not on trial Jimbo. No court would hear this matter it’s got no basis. — Karl Harsh (@KHarshReality) September 28, 2018

Just to provide some additional bipartisan atmosphere to the criticism of Comey’s tweet, Ian Millhiser had issues with the former FBI director:

Brett Kavanaugh would be angrily writing dissents from Justice Garland’s replacement’s opinions right now if you’d kept your fool mouth shut. https://t.co/g8e5BzFuX5 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 28, 2018

#SadTrombone

Comey owned the Libs and they made him rich buying his book LMAO https://t.co/Xd5GZLSoXL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 28, 2018

