For more evidence on just how low some Dems will go during Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony we turn to a staffer to Judiciary Committee Sen. Dick Durbin:
Staffer for Dem. Sen Dick Durbin, who's a Judiciary Committee member: https://t.co/baPGtrEp1O pic.twitter.com/hKxqHRCDrS
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 27, 2018
This dude is a staffer in @SenatorDurbin's office. https://t.co/D0kna4rlXN
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 27, 2018
Senator Durbin staffer ⬇️ https://t.co/HVs18u1rBl
— Jordan Haverly (@jhaverly) September 27, 2018
This is a staffer for smear merchant Senator Dick Durbin. He must be in line for a promotion. https://t.co/G3y4eLNeFN
— Dan Curry (@dancurry) September 27, 2018
As classy as you’d expect coming from somebody in Durbin’s office:
So we're seeing a bit of what happens when a woman says no to him.
— Chris Peleo-Lazar (@ChrisPeleoLazar) September 27, 2018
It’s come to this.
As we are seeing what you are made of… nothing.
— Eric David Cass (@EricDavidCass) September 27, 2018
This is disgusting from @SenatorDurbin staffer…. https://t.co/q6jfvkW2o0
— Kristina Baum (@kristinabaum) September 27, 2018
Woo dat ratio fam https://t.co/OtKA87ykNl
— Fedaykin 🚁 (@family4christ) September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh was right in his opening statement. It is a big, shameless circus.