When the Senate Judiciary Committee invited Christine Blasey Ford to testify, they informed her lawyers that the committee would see her at her convenience, and even said they’d come to see her if that’s what she wanted.

During Ford’s testimony, she said it was her hope that the committee would have offered to come to her:

After being informed that the committee did make that offer, Ford’s lawyer didn’t want that discussion to go any further:

Did Ford’s lawyers not tell her about the offer?

Ford’s lawyer made sure an answer to that question wouldn’t be coming any time soon.

