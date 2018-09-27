When the Senate Judiciary Committee invited Christine Blasey Ford to testify, they informed her lawyers that the committee would see her at her convenience, and even said they’d come to see her if that’s what she wanted.

During Ford’s testimony, she said it was her hope that the committee would have offered to come to her:

Ford says she hoped the committee would come to her. Grassley did offer. Mitchell asking now about flying. Seems to undermine Ford’s previous remarks about her fear of flying to DC to testify. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 27, 2018

After being informed that the committee did make that offer, Ford’s lawyer didn’t want that discussion to go any further:

Dr. Ford now saying it wasn't clear to her that Grassley was willing to send staff to California so she didn't have to fly. When asked to explain, her attorneys (Democrat operatives) cut in a cited privilege. Grassley made it extremely clear what the offer was. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 27, 2018

It appears her attorneys may have never told Dr. Ford about the offer from Grassley https://t.co/otkLpN4ZPH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 27, 2018

Did Ford’s lawyers not tell her about the offer?

Mitchell: Were you even told that the Senate Judiciary Committee offered to fly out to your home to meet you?

Ford's attorney (who also represents Andrew McCabe): <grabs microphone> She doesn't have to answer that. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 27, 2018

Did Ford's attorney kept it from her that Grassley offered to send committee staff out to question her in California? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 27, 2018

Ford’s lawyer made sure an answer to that question wouldn’t be coming any time soon.