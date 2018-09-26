Georgetown Prep, the school attended by Brett Kavanaugh during the time frame surrounding the allegations against him, has released a statement, and it’s “strongly worded”:

According to Georgetown Prep, many in the media haven’t even bothered to contact them before publishing stories containing all kinds of claims about the school:

The statement begins this way:

Several media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, in pursuit of their own agenda, have published articles about and including Georgetown Preparatory School without seeking comment or response from the School. The following is a statement from Georgetown Preparatory School.

The full statement is here.

