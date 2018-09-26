Georgetown Prep, the school attended by Brett Kavanaugh during the time frame surrounding the allegations against him, has released a statement, and it’s “strongly worded”:

Georgetown Prep responds to smears in new statement https://t.co/PqFh7CM47R — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 26, 2018

According to Georgetown Prep, many in the media haven’t even bothered to contact them before publishing stories containing all kinds of claims about the school:

Georgetown Prep notes in new statement that both NYT and WaPo have NOT contacted them seeking comment, even when their stories concerned the school and its alumni. Georgetown Prep says that these outlets were acting "in pursuit of their own agenda."https://t.co/PqFh7CM47R — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 26, 2018

Georgetown Prep issues a statement blasting the media for its coverage, says "It is all too easy to paint malicious stereotypes about a group of people based on assumptions about their gender, ethnicity, or their station in life." https://t.co/rdjMgy3m2c — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) September 26, 2018

The statement begins this way:

Several media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, in pursuit of their own agenda, have published articles about and including Georgetown Preparatory School without seeking comment or response from the School. The following is a statement from Georgetown Preparatory School.

The full statement is here.