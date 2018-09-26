For some in the media and those in the Resistance opposing Brett Kavanaugh, the word of the day in regards to people who have said they have heard and believe Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations is “corroborate”:

The word "corroborate" is doing an awful lot of work this morning. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

It sure is:

New: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has given the Senate four sworn statements from people who corroborate her assault claims and say she told them of the alleged assault in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017, respectively. https://t.co/3ihZc1MuNL — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) September 26, 2018

Documents sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee and obtained by USA TODAY show that the attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford have sworn and signed declarations from four people who corroborate her claims against Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/HaItzhJhYh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 26, 2018

USA Today: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has four people who corroborate her sexual assault claims, documents sent to Senate show https://t.co/WonyePBA1S — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 26, 2018

NEW: @NBCNews has obtained sworn and signed declarations from 4 people who corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s claims of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, sent to Senate Cmte. pic.twitter.com/psl62NWZ4J — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 26, 2018

Does the MSM know what the word ‘corroborate’ actually means?

Oh Lordy. This media person thinks that people claiming they were told something corroborates that it happened. Y’all are my witnesses. I’m telling you I ran the NYC marathon so that means I did, right? https://t.co/wTcltk4HnY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 26, 2018

They don’t corroborate her assault allegations in any way, unless four people claiming I told them last year that I went to the moon also proves that I went to the moon. https://t.co/mEZpRPxzeA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2018

“Journalism,” or something.

Kind of disconcerting how few people know what “corroborate” means. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 26, 2018

This "corroborate" word… It doesn't mean what you all think it means — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 26, 2018

Nope. These declarations do not in any way corroborate her claims of sexual assault. https://t.co/zqE6BiLwbv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 26, 2018

Which one of Peter’s intelligent journalist colleagues wants to inform him on what the word corroborate means? https://t.co/cSTCXBvDkv — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

Do you… do you not know what “corroborate” means https://t.co/vNE5i1sppo — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 26, 2018

That’s not corroboration. Have we changed the definition of the term? https://t.co/tVIJQD3Ded — RBe (@RBPundit) September 26, 2018

.Evidently not. English is a second language to many in the MSM. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) September 26, 2018

One final point from Buck Sexton:

If I tell 100 people that I was born in 2000 BC, and they swear that I told them that in affidavits- The media headline should not be “100 people corroborate account of 4000 year old man” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 26, 2018

That might be the headline, provided the subject was a member of the mainstream media’s preferred party.