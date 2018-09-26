President Trump gave a lengthy press conference Wednesday afternoon, and much of the focus was on tomorrow’s scheduled hearing with Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Trump hammered the Democrats over what’s going on, and highlighted how there would be accusations against any nominee — even somebody like one of the Founders:

.@POTUS: "George Washington would be voted against 100% by Schumer and the con artists…so it really doesn't matter from their standpoint." pic.twitter.com/ca0RRk2CV1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2018

And with that, “George Washington” was trending.

At least one of the Founders is having some influence over this whole process.