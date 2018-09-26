President Trump gave a lengthy press conference Wednesday afternoon, and much of the focus was on tomorrow’s scheduled hearing with Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Trump hammered the Democrats over what’s going on, and highlighted how there would be accusations against any nominee — even somebody like one of the Founders:

And with that, “George Washington” was trending.

At least one of the Founders is having some influence over this whole process.

