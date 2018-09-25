Michael Moore helped keep the Left’s absolutely shamelessness record of smearing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh alive with this somewhat predictable tweet but still disgusting:

BREAKING: GOP has replacement lined up for Supreme Court should Kavanaugh not make it through… https://t.co/ljxY6uKlEf — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 25, 2018

The Resistance is eating that up of course, and Moore remains as classy as always.

Such pathetic, vindictive, ridiculous people. 🙄 https://t.co/R3XtV8DCxd — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 25, 2018

This is not remotely funny. — Holly Skaptason Dreger 🇨🇦 (@YoeysAmma) September 25, 2018

Making light of an actual convicted rapist?

How very #UnWoke of you you sick puppy. — Kenneth (@Kennydenney) September 25, 2018

You are a sick piece of crap . — the original bman 🙂 (@benjyman) September 25, 2018

Your “movie” is tanking and you’re desperate for attention. Keep trying. — ToasterHead (@ToasterHead7) September 25, 2018

Congrats on your new film flopping at the box office — Tyler B. Campton (@campton_b) September 25, 2018

With such hot takes like the one above, that’s a total shock, right?