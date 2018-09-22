Many Democrats have been calling for an investigation of some sort into the allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, but it looks like the Left’s getting tired of the wait, and Brian Fallon knows what would make everything a lot easier:

This is all absurd. Brett Kavanaugh should just withdraw already. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 22, 2018

Not surprisingly, that take was an easy sell with the Resistance, but reality might play out differently:

Yeah. Because knuckle draggers like you wouldn’t treat that like an admission or anything. https://t.co/iYHl7qempr — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) September 22, 2018

Nah, but you know what is absurd? Thinking he should withdraw. https://t.co/VWX07s6x6x — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) September 22, 2018

Feinstein drops a bomb after the hearing w/o evidence to back it up and an accuser so far unwilling to testify under oath but it’s Kavanaugh who should withdraw. Do hear how stupid you sound!? https://t.co/v2BIepistI — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 22, 2018

I can hear you stamping your feet https://t.co/QRPqxERItL — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 22, 2018

Democrats are getting frustrated that their plan against Judge Kavanaugh has not worked. https://t.co/vPZH8OXXkr — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 22, 2018

To say the least!

I say the same thing about Keith Ellison everyday! https://t.co/XISEldZJjE — Matthew Battle (@librab103) September 22, 2018

The DNC & MSM sure don’t.

You're half-right, which is a marked improvement. https://t.co/MtGbOAhXzY — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 22, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.