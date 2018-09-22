Democrats, occasionally in attempts to refute concerns about illegal immigration and President Trump’s goal of building a wall, say that it’s not really a very big problem (if it’s a problem at all) and the Right is over-reacting or over-inflating the numbers. If anything, a new Yale study indicates the numbers have been wildly understated:

Lots of previous fact checks may need to be revised –> Yale Study Finds Twice as Many Undocumented Immigrants as Previous Estimates https://t.co/mNmXxFVOIa — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 21, 2018

This is a chart in the Yale study showing the range is between 16 million and 29 million undocumented immigrants, with a mean of 22 million–double the accepted estimate of 11 million. The Yale researchers had assumed it would be less than 11 million. pic.twitter.com/SmwNDykJqb — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 21, 2018

Wow.

Seems Trump was correct about people pouring in…. https://t.co/kKBalQUP5m — Charley (@CharleyLanter) September 21, 2018

people like Ann Coulter have been saying this for years and routinely dismissed https://t.co/ROv1xUWHBc — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 21, 2018

Of course, there will be counter-studies saying otherwise:

But, not so fast! @MigrationPolicy Institute says it raised significant concerns with the Yale analysis during the peer-review process. The Journal that published the Yale study asked them to write a companion piece documenting the concerns https://t.co/TXGXHrNt94 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 21, 2018

The Democrats’ “concerns” will be that the Yale study blows up their “undocumented immigrants” narrative.