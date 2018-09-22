Hillary Clinton, while taking short breaks in creating a running list of excuses for why she lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, is endorsing Democrats heading into the midterms. Here’s one such endorsement, with a twist:
.@Deb4CongressNM is a lawyer, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and a candidate for Congress in the 1st district of New Mexico. If Deb wins in November, she’ll be the first Native woman elected to Congress. https://t.co/Vpt64okvPP
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2018
Cancel the DNA test!
How does Elizabeth Warren feel about that? https://t.co/5VU4gIx3rP
— Vann Schaffner (@vannschaffner) September 22, 2018
What about @SenWarren ? I thought she was native? 😂🤦♂️ https://t.co/t9RLcRgwDC
— J Mazak (@Jmajkrzak) September 21, 2018
— Christie (@RepRepublic) September 22, 2018
LOL! Sorry, Sen. Warren.