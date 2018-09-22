Hillary Clinton, while taking short breaks in creating a running list of excuses for why she lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, is endorsing Democrats heading into the midterms. Here’s one such endorsement, with a twist:

.@Deb4CongressNM is a lawyer, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and a candidate for Congress in the 1st district of New Mexico. If Deb wins in November, she’ll be the first Native woman elected to Congress. https://t.co/Vpt64okvPP — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2018

Cancel the DNA test!

How does Elizabeth Warren feel about that? https://t.co/5VU4gIx3rP — Vann Schaffner (@vannschaffner) September 22, 2018

What about @SenWarren ? I thought she was native? 😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/t9RLcRgwDC — J Mazak (@Jmajkrzak) September 21, 2018

LOL! Sorry, Sen. Warren.