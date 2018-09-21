Considering President Trump’s past comments about the United Nations combined with what he’s said about Iran, this could be quite the interesting meeting:

I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

And you know how the Resistance will react to that, because it’ll pretty much be how they react to everything else Trump says and does: DefCon-1.

Oh gawd, this will be a disaster. https://t.co/svh4HgBsGQ — JodiKyman (@jodikyman) September 21, 2018

That frightens me @realDonaldTrump – who knows what U will say – who knows how much of the briefing U will ignore – U don't prepare – U don't listen to advisors #Unhinged #incompetent https://t.co/ef8NLZ1esb — Red Ramaker (@resisTrump2017) September 21, 2018

The country that wants to go to war with Iran is going to chair the committee deciding if they should go to war or not. What could go wrong https://t.co/D2VjBytxtH — PQsFantasyHockey (@FHPQuinn) September 21, 2018

This is how we all die. https://t.co/Ocb1V2MnwH — Kelly Ridener (@CorporatePeach) September 21, 2018

No, go play golf. Stay out of the important stuff please. — Jenel Zachry (@jenelr) September 21, 2018

So we'll be in open warfare by Tuesday next week. Good to know. https://t.co/NYoIOduHpa — Virtua Tim (@virtuatim) September 21, 2018

OMG!! How could it get any worse? It could. https://t.co/PB25iuXrDp — Janis Maxwell (@JanisMax18) September 21, 2018