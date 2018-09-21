Senator Dianne Feinstein this week came to the defense of the accuser of Brett Kavanaugh with this tweet:

I hope that each and every one of us will immediately denounce the horrific treatment of Dr. Blasey Ford. That this brave woman is receiving death threats and has been forced to flee with her family is appalling and heartbreaking. This abuse must stop. We’re better than this. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 19, 2018

Yesterday Chuck Schumer heard from Juanita Broaddrick after his “we stand with you, we believe you” tweet, and today it’s Dianne Feinstein’s turn to have her hypocrisy exposed to even more light:

Feinstein: We’re Better than this.

Me: NO YOU’RE NOT- now or back in 1999 when you @SenFeinstein refused to read my deposition for the independent counsel, along with ALL Democrats. Your vote had already been decided before testimony. SHAME ON YOU. https://t.co/hutyYkuIsg — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 21, 2018

I had first hand knowledge, along with 5 witnesses – 8 YEARS later in 1999. YOU @SenFeinstein refused to read the evidence in my record. You are such a hypocrite! https://t.co/RoqIvaOLEg — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 21, 2018

Ouch!

Dems don't care about the truth..this is nothing but a smear campaign — Matts 🔥 🎬 (@MattsHotTake) September 21, 2018

@SenFeinstein– You are responsible for holding back Dr. Ford’s story until it benefited you & your party. BUT @atensnut didn’t benefit you,she would have exposed your party. Stop using women! — LindaSG #22-2 (@LindaGDG) September 21, 2018

#Crickets