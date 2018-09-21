Former Vice President is of course among Democrats who are sounding the alarm about President Trump:
Al Gore Suggests Trump’s Presidency Should Be ‘Terminated Early For Ethical Reasons’ https://t.co/4EBanKxO5f pic.twitter.com/KPznzQ7569
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2018
Instapundit had a little reminder for Gore:
Dude, you were Bill Clinton's VP. https://t.co/N9h2kGF4x0
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 21, 2018
Well dang!
oh the irony
— PDEJR64 (@Danendom) September 21, 2018
That’s Gore in a nutshell.