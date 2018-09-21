The Democrats continue to try and delay the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh while attempting to set specific conditions under which Christine Blasey Ford would offer testimony to the Judiciary Committee.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stayed focused on the big picture with a huge reality check for Democrats:

Mitch McConnell: “You’ve watched the fight. You’ve watched the tactics, But here’s what I want to tell you: In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court… Don’t get rattled by all of this. We’re gonna plow right through it and do our job.” pic.twitter.com/nmVJVHvrVV — CNN (@CNN) September 21, 2018

That will no doubt trigger Dems endlessly, but McConnell’s pulling no punches.

Cocaine Mitch is on it. https://t.co/rEphO1OEQm — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) September 21, 2018

The fact that GOP Senators haven't folded like a cheap card table is the single best indicator that there's no there there on the accusation against Kavanaugh. Senators are not particularly courageous people. https://t.co/kG9VhVFwGD — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) September 21, 2018

Stay tuned!