The Democrats continue to try and delay the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh while attempting to set specific conditions under which Christine Blasey Ford would offer testimony to the Judiciary Committee.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stayed focused on the big picture with a huge reality check for Democrats:

Trending

That will no doubt trigger Dems endlessly, but McConnell’s pulling no punches.

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordMitch McConnellSCOTUSSupreme Court