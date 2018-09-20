Senate Democrats such as Kirsten Gillibrand and Mazie Hirono have said that one way for Brett Kavanaugh to prove his innocence would be to ask the FBI to investigate something he says never happened. In case there’s any doubt that the talking point has made the rounds among all congressional Dems, Rep. Elijah Cummings is also in on the “Kavanaugh should ask the FBI to investigate him” narrative:

Dr. Ford passed a lie detector test and asked for an FBI investigation. Will Judge Kavanaugh do the same? — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) September 20, 2018

What a coincidence:

Go figure!

Actually, testimony under oath is usually considered to have more veracity than a lie detector test. That's why lawyers might call witnesses to testify in open court, but the results of "lie detector" tests are inadmissable as evidence in the same cases. https://t.co/bGIWutiNUh — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 20, 2018

dude lie detector tests are wildly unreliable. It's unbelievably simple to fool them and they should carry no credibility at all. https://t.co/15IY4l27Ic — Isaac Dorenkamp ن (@SteveLikeANinja) September 20, 2018

Again, Ted Bundy, Charles Manson, and the Green River killer all passed polygraphs. They're garbage and that's why they're inadmissible in court. https://t.co/oMTkvgSdns — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 20, 2018

How low can the Dems go?

***

Related:

Puh-LEEZE! Look how fast these Senate Dems did a FULL reversal on Kavanaugh accuser talking points