Senator Dianne Feinstein’s letter has had its intended effect of getting Dems lined up to call for a delay in the Kavanaugh confirmation process. But with time running out, Feinstein’s teasing even more information:

Sen. Feinstein says there's still more senators don't know about Kavanaugh https://t.co/PLxD2rTaDS pic.twitter.com/zNEcSmOSzz — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) September 17, 2018

Oh, really?

The hearings are over @SenFeinstein . — JeffW (@jeff28w) September 17, 2018

Yeah, whatever it is would have been good to know a couple weeks ago, senator!

So… why didn't she bring them up at the hearings?? https://t.co/5LE0umby0q — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2018

Then why didn't she bring it up while she was questioning him under oath? #ConfirmKavanugh https://t.co/iF9UZphPIX — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 17, 2018

And ruin all the last-second Dem drama? Never!

Would have been great to hear this at… his… hearings… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 17, 2018

But…..you had time to question him both publicly and privately….you chose not to address these "more" things then? https://t.co/PFpTPKr4Vq — Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) September 17, 2018

"There's more stuff I know that I didn't bring up at the hearing." – @SenFeinstein https://t.co/lqJ89BpGTA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 17, 2018

Then just say what it is and stop dragging this out. https://t.co/8veBEEBHQu — Alex Welch (@awelch744) September 17, 2018

Doing something to stop dragging it out would ruin the whole point of desperately trying to drag it out.

Is she going to tell us what it is? — Gail Robinson (@GailNRobinson) September 17, 2018

Maybe Feinstein will wait until the Kavanaugh confirmation roll call vote is half over to bring that up.