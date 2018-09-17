Senator Dianne Feinstein’s letter has had its intended effect of getting Dems lined up to call for a delay in the Kavanaugh confirmation process. But with time running out, Feinstein’s teasing even more information:

Oh, really?

Yeah, whatever it is would have been good to know a couple weeks ago, senator!

And ruin all the last-second Dem drama? Never!

Doing something to stop dragging it out would ruin the whole point of desperately trying to drag it out.

Maybe Feinstein will wait until the Kavanaugh confirmation roll call vote is half over to bring that up.

