It’s the NY Times-generated, since discredited Democrat talking point that won’t die! Mostly because Rep. Ted Lieu’s helping keep it on life support. First Lieu used the Times’ now-corrected report to take a swipe at Nikki Haley and call for an investigation:

This is not okay. As a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I call on @HouseForeign Chairman @RepEdRoyce to hold an oversight hearing on @StateDept spending on @nikkihaley and her deputy. https://t.co/c2ipX1s79d — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 14, 2018

After it was pointed out that the expenditure was planned in 2016 when Obama was still president, Lieu kept clinging to the narrative:

One way to follow up is to request a hearing. That's what I've done. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 14, 2018

At that point, the Times issued a correction to the story:

An editors' note has been appended to this story. https://t.co/cZisvp6mQw pic.twitter.com/alDdzG64NN — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 14, 2018

So that’s the end of it, right? NOPE. If Lieu’s tweet is any indication, it’ll mean he’ll have to have the Obama State Department investigated for what they decided to spend money on:

Read my tweet. You can choose to be inaccurate, but my tweet was very specifically written to call for an oversight hearing on State Dept spending on Haley and her Deputy. Spending over $50k of taxpayer funds on mechanized curtains is not ok, regardless of the Administration. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 14, 2018

In that case, Rep. Lieu’s going to have to call some people from the previous administration to testify:

So you’re admitting the @SenateDems spend extravagant amounts of tax payer money on unnecessarily lavished items, too? This is your first bipartisan tweet I’ve seen. Congrats! — The Alt-Middle (@Youre2Deluded) September 14, 2018

From @nytimes: Got something to say Ted? pic.twitter.com/RoLVnaG1Od — Son of Liberty (@filiuslibertate) September 14, 2018

you will not put that shovel down and i am here for it. and the ratio. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 14, 2018

Excited to see you launch an investigation against the former Obama camp. I'm sure you'll be diligently pursuing action. pic.twitter.com/BvTTByQTyD — 🐆🐱Dandalf the Wise af🐯🐝 (@hashtagglorious) September 14, 2018

And now for the high-kick finish: The quadrupling-down:

Lol my God you’re still being this dense and dishonest. This is amazing. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) September 14, 2018

Feel free to call me names because I'm cool like that. Do you think it is okay for State Dept to spend $52k of taxpayer funds on mechanized curtains? What else do taxpayers fund for Ambassadors? Why did some Ambassadors pay for their curtains? Wouldn't you want to know? — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 14, 2018

We’ll just have to be content with the California liberal basically accusing the Obama State Department of wasting taxpayer money.

Where was your concern for this during the previous administration? Should I scan your TL to find your concerns regarding Samantha Power? — Myla (@MewMyla) September 14, 2018

I'm sure you've already asked Obama those questions, since the $52K curtains were purchased in 2016.

What was HIS answer? — eric zimmerman (@ericzim01563993) September 14, 2018

