It’s the NY Times-generated, since discredited Democrat talking point that won’t die! Mostly because Rep. Ted Lieu’s helping keep it on life support. First Lieu used the Times’ now-corrected report to take a swipe at Nikki Haley and call for an investigation:

After it was pointed out that the expenditure was planned in 2016 when Obama was still president, Lieu kept clinging to the narrative:

At that point, the Times issued a correction to the story:

So that’s the end of it, right? NOPE. If Lieu’s tweet is any indication, it’ll mean he’ll have to have the Obama State Department investigated for what they decided to spend money on:

In that case, Rep. Lieu’s going to have to call some people from the previous administration to testify:

And now for the high-kick finish: The quadrupling-down:

We’ll just have to be content with the California liberal basically accusing the Obama State Department of wasting taxpayer money.

#Crickets

