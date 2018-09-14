Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been engaging in some shadow diplomacy with Iran, and he reportedly told representatives from Iran to wait out the Trump presidency and eventually the nuclear deal can be reinstated:

John Kerry Admits to Meeting With Iran About Nuclear Deal https://t.co/7vyuYVkSSk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2018

John Kerry admits to multiple meetings with Javad Zarif, the smooth front-man for the Iranian dictatorship, to help the regime defy U.S. government policy. In other circumstances you might call it "collusion". Why, it might even violate the Logan Act. https://t.co/8yj5LG5UAs — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) September 12, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about that today, and he didn’t mince any words:

Massive @SecPompeo broadside on @JohnKerry: “unseemly and unprecedented… According to him… he was telling [Iran] to wait out this Administration. Secretary Kerry ought not to engage in that kind of behavior… It’s beyond inappropriate” — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) September 14, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Pompeo says his Obama-era predecessor John Kerry has been 'actively undermining' US policy on Iran. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 14, 2018

Here’s Pompeo’s full answer:

.@SecPompeo: "What Secretary Kerry has done is unseemly and unprecedented." He also says: "Secretary Kerry ought not to engage in that kind of behavior." Full video here: https://t.co/Yc39CqdOw5 pic.twitter.com/clDDZZ0g9M — CSPAN (@cspan) September 14, 2018

Mollie Hemingway sums Pompeo admonishing Kerry this way:

"What Sec. Kerry has done is unseemly and unprecedented." — @SecPompeo on Former Sec. John Kerry's current work with Iran. "Inconsistent with what the foreign policy of the United States is… Beyond inappropriate." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 14, 2018

"actively undermining US foreign policy as former secretary of state is literally unheard of" — @secpompeo about John Kerry's current work with Iran. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 14, 2018

Reporter asks Pompeo if members of Obama admin other than John Kerry are also attempting to subvert current US foreign policy toward Iran. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 14, 2018

Pompeo says he won't discuss others "today" but adds that to the extent they are meddling, his admonitions to Kerry apply to them as well. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 14, 2018