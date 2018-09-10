On Friday, Barack Obama admitted the economy is “doing great,” but took all the credit for it. Politico’s economics correspondent Ben White backed up the former president’s claim:

Obama will be pleased with that seconding of his taking all the credit for the economy when he was launching midterm campaigning on behalf of Democrats.

Right!?

Another example to add to a bias file that’s already busting at the seams.

Obama’s still got it (and by “it” we mean the ability to get journalists to have his back).

