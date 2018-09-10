As Mollie Hemingway helped point out, blue collar jobs are on the uptick in the U.S.:

That’s odd, because Hemingway pointed out something from a couple years ago when Obama seemed very certain of something:

Missed it by THAT much:

Obama said those kinds of jobs weren’t coming back, but as the former president demonstrated last week, he’s happy to take credit for it when they do:

Obama did give himself credit for what he described as a continuing “great” economy.

Tags: 2016 electionBarack ObamaBlue collar jobsDonald TrumpMollie Hemingway