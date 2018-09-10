As Mollie Hemingway helped point out, blue collar jobs are on the uptick in the U.S.:

"Under Trump, the jobs boom has finally reached blue-collar workers. Will it last?" https://t.co/4pMzalxZRP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 10, 2018

That’s odd, because Hemingway pointed out something from a couple years ago when Obama seemed very certain of something:

Here's the magic wand quote and its context — Obama saying jobs were gone and not coming back, despite Trump's claims. https://t.co/RgOyuCH0Ic — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 10, 2018

Missed it by THAT much:

Pres. Obama on Donald Trump: "The answer is he doesn't have an answer." #POTUSonNewsHour https://t.co/0XtuCDJvAx — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 2, 2016

Obama said those kinds of jobs weren’t coming back, but as the former president demonstrated last week, he’s happy to take credit for it when they do:

He's was hoping jobs weren't coming back, but when they started coming back bam there he is, claiming its b/c of him. Typical democrat taking credit for something they did't do — BRADFORD WARD (@bward0072) September 10, 2018

Obama did give himself credit for what he described as a continuing “great” economy.