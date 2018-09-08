As Twitchy told you yesterday, former President Obama launched his midterm campaigning on behalf of Democrats with a speech that was bereft of self-awareness. The Babylon Bee has one of the best summaries of Obama’s speech:

Man Who Intentionally Divided Nation For Eight Years Calls For Unityhttps://t.co/moLV29XFuH pic.twitter.com/AWNNcktegw — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 7, 2018

Ha! Nailed it!

I thought this was a satire site? 😉 — Brad Whitt (@DBradWhitt) September 8, 2018

Most accurate headline of the day — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 8, 2018

Isn’t this supposed to be a satire site? — Tim Owens (@Tim_Owens13) September 8, 2018

It can be hard to tell the difference on some days.