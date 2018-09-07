Former President Obama’s speech today that launched his midterm campaigning for Dems contained many self-unawareness doozies, and this is among them:

.@BarackObama: “We won’t win people over by calling them names or dismissing entire chunks of the country as racist, or sexist, or homophobic.” https://t.co/u82Mjelt4s pic.twitter.com/QMiyzi1Iij — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2018

Obama’s past comments prove he again doesn’t take his own advice, but he could have at least made that clear to a certain Democrat presidential candidate in 2016:

Obama’s advice arrived way too late for Hillary! If only Obama would have listened to himself:

That's right. Calling the Tea Party "terrorists" didn't help so he set the IRS on them for good measure. — Joe Mercurio (@joemercury) September 7, 2018