Yesterday President Trump referred to an op-ed published by the New York Times that was written by an anonymous author the paper said worked for the administration as “gutless.” Trump later tweeted just one word followed by a question mark: “TREASON?”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tried to use that against Trump this way:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Pres. Trump referring to the anonymous New York Times op-ed as "treason" is "a manifestation of his instability" https://t.co/vsAvY1h5A6 pic.twitter.com/yLE77tvbdg — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 6, 2018

You might not find it hard to believe, but many found that to be somewhat ironic, considering the source:

Says the most unstable person in DC. https://t.co/7Zk2TLblwR — Sheryl {Doc and Wyatt’s mom} 🙏🏻🇺🇸✝️ 🐾🐾 (@sav01) September 6, 2018

Pelosi is the poster child of instability — HawkFan68 (@HawkFan68) September 6, 2018

Nancy is the definition of instability — Kiss My Grits💎 (@FLindsay14) September 6, 2018

The pot calling the kettle black. — Andy Anderson (@magatrump98) September 6, 2018

Pelosi makes it too easy.