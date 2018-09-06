Yesterday President Trump referred to an op-ed published by the New York Times that was written by an anonymous author the paper said worked for the administration as “gutless.” Trump later tweeted just one word followed by a question mark: “TREASON?”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tried to use that against Trump this way:

You might not find it hard to believe, but many found that to be somewhat ironic, considering the source:

Trending

Pelosi makes it too easy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy Pelosinew york times