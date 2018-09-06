Yesterday President Trump referred to an op-ed published by the New York Times that was written by an anonymous author the paper said worked for the administration as “gutless.” Trump later tweeted just one word followed by a question mark: “TREASON?”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tried to use that against Trump this way:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Pres. Trump referring to the anonymous New York Times op-ed as "treason" is "a manifestation of his instability" https://t.co/vsAvY1h5A6 pic.twitter.com/yLE77tvbdg
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 6, 2018
You might not find it hard to believe, but many found that to be somewhat ironic, considering the source:
Says the most unstable person in DC. https://t.co/7Zk2TLblwR
— Sheryl {Doc and Wyatt’s mom} 🙏🏻🇺🇸✝️ 🐾🐾 (@sav01) September 6, 2018
Pelosi is the poster child of instability
— HawkFan68 (@HawkFan68) September 6, 2018
— sarainitaly👜 (@sarainitaly) September 6, 2018
Nancy is the definition of instability
— Kiss My Grits💎 (@FLindsay14) September 6, 2018
The pot calling the kettle black.
— Andy Anderson (@magatrump98) September 6, 2018
Pelosi makes it too easy.