Hearings in the U.S. Senate on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court are scheduled to begin tomorrow, and Hillary Clinton used Labor Day as an opportunity to sound every alarm she could find:

That’s nice and all, Ms. Clinton, but remember what Barack Obama said?

They do indeed:

Obama reportedly made the “elections have consequences” remark to then-Congressman Eric Cantor in January of 2009, but recently it’s also come back to bite Democrats.

