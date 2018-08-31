On Wednesday, Vox was all over the Texas GOP for how Dems say Republicans are attempting to portray Ted Cruz’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke:

The Texas GOP tried to make Beto O’Rourke look like a drunk punk kid. It backfired. https://t.co/i8RIacvG0I — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 29, 2018

And then, another report dropped:

HOLY SH*T! Beto O'Rourke's DWI was MUCH WORSE than we thought — but will MSM firefighters care? https://t.co/8ukeD0YvbL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 31, 2018

Houston Chronicle: Police reports of O'Rourke's September 1998 DUI incident "show that it was a more serious threat to public safety than has previously been reported." #TXSENhttps://t.co/W1qolF4otG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 31, 2018

Beto O'Rourke had 7 drinks, got into a car, drove it, crashed it into another vehicle, and then he tried to flee the scene. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 31, 2018

So, back to Vox’s tweet:

This aged… poorly — (((Elliot))) (@ElliotE33) August 31, 2018

This tweet has not aged well. https://t.co/JZHpTMgTHg — David Blackmon (@GDBlackmon) August 31, 2018

It didn’t age well at all.

Someone get the "0 days without a rake stomp" graphic out. https://t.co/RWDDaHCPxE — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 31, 2018

Yup, being a drunk punk kid who jumps the median, crashes, and then tries to flee the scene, really backfired https://t.co/lWKWM8U92n — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) August 31, 2018