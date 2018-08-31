Former President Obama has been out of office for over a year and a half, but he certainly has not lost his unintentional sense of humor:

Obama’s communications director outlined an upcoming speech where the former president will accept an award for ethics in government (conservative groups targeted by the Obama-era IRS unavailable for comment):

“He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies,” she continued. “And he will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote.”

A call to reject authoritarian politics and policies is something coming from a former president who never met a mandate, government regulation or unilateral “pen and phone” EO he didn’t like!

Trending

Self-awareness was never an Obama strong suit.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaEPAgovernment regulationsObamaCare