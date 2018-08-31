Former President Obama has been out of office for over a year and a half, but he certainly has not lost his unintentional sense of humor:

Obama to urge rejection of "authoritarian politics" in speech https://t.co/ixct91yjI5 pic.twitter.com/Mz4GAkiEt3 — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2018

Obama’s communications director outlined an upcoming speech where the former president will accept an award for ethics in government (conservative groups targeted by the Obama-era IRS unavailable for comment):

“He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies,” she continued. “And he will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote.”

A call to reject authoritarian politics and policies is something coming from a former president who never met a mandate, government regulation or unilateral “pen and phone” EO he didn’t like!

President "Pen and Phone" is now against authoritarian politics? Or for it only when Democrats are in power? — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) August 31, 2018

So says the man who wrote the Obamacare government mandate. https://t.co/yze7ZTDQfP — Brad Slager-Stowaway on Statham's Shark Sub 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) August 31, 2018

You, uh, forced people to buy insurance under threat of penalty from the government. https://t.co/O7heKgt3Jg — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) August 31, 2018

Did you forget the disaster that is “Obamacare” which requires every American to buy insurance or be penalized monetarily?

THAT’S authoritarian. https://t.co/pWf7fcWOsh — It’s Just Jenn (@JennJacques) August 31, 2018

Self-awareness was never an Obama strong suit.

Irony. What is it? https://t.co/wldS8rKEWZ — Get off my lawn! (@slaebt) August 31, 2018

Pen and Phone says what? https://t.co/lJtTSZ5KNg — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) August 31, 2018