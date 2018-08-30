Billionaire Dem donor Tom Steyer was being interviewed on MSNBC today, and even though the interviewers were friendlies, Steyer’s efforts to answer a simple question (or avoid answering it as it were) is fairly comical:

Stephanie Ruhle grills Tom Steyer as he tries to downplay the success of Trump’s economy https://t.co/Bh23dip19v pic.twitter.com/PTHLMCm29V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2018

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle grills Tom Steyer as he tries to downplay the success of Trump’s economy. pic.twitter.com/TrDwPf5vX3 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 30, 2018

Now THAT’S what we call spinning.

WTF is this guy talking about? He didn't answer any of the questions. https://t.co/OcRzgfpHOp — qezzit (@RunninFewl) August 30, 2018

Because he couldn’t (at least not honestly) without making an argument against voting for Democrats.

Tom Steyer made his fortune as a capitalist and now that he is rich he says no one else should have the same opportunity. #WalkAwayFromDemocrats2018 — Donna Smith (@WakeUpHappy2017) August 30, 2018

Steyer spending more than a 100mil dollars to get dems elected😱 what the… — JPH Marx (@JPHMarx) August 30, 2018

Must have studied economics at #Berkley with Robert Reich. — Themis (@themisrules) August 30, 2018

Can we say the word delusional? 🤔 — Danny C ❌ (@lwrdaniel) August 30, 2018

Billionaire Steyer trying to convince people that other billionaires are evil and that they should follow him, against other billionaires, because he's a good billionaire. https://t.co/U6MqvJUmqQ — Pasquino Marforio ❌ (@PasquinoMarifio) August 30, 2018

I hope with guy draws down his wealth supporting, w/o successfully, a mob of progressive candidates in November. — Ray Zacek (@Zhombre) August 30, 2018

That’s very likely.