Billionaire Dem donor Tom Steyer was being interviewed on MSNBC today, and even though the interviewers were friendlies, Steyer’s efforts to answer a simple question (or avoid answering it as it were) is fairly comical:
Stephanie Ruhle grills Tom Steyer as he tries to downplay the success of Trump’s economy https://t.co/Bh23dip19v pic.twitter.com/PTHLMCm29V
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2018
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle grills Tom Steyer as he tries to downplay the success of Trump’s economy. pic.twitter.com/TrDwPf5vX3
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 30, 2018
Now THAT’S what we call spinning.
WTF is this guy talking about? He didn't answer any of the questions. https://t.co/OcRzgfpHOp
— qezzit (@RunninFewl) August 30, 2018
Because he couldn’t (at least not honestly) without making an argument against voting for Democrats.
Tom Steyer made his fortune as a capitalist and now that he is rich he says no one else should have the same opportunity. #WalkAwayFromDemocrats2018
— Donna Smith (@WakeUpHappy2017) August 30, 2018
Steyer spending more than a 100mil dollars to get dems elected😱 what the…
— JPH Marx (@JPHMarx) August 30, 2018
Must have studied economics at #Berkley with Robert Reich.
— Themis (@themisrules) August 30, 2018
Can we say the word delusional? 🤔
— Danny C ❌ (@lwrdaniel) August 30, 2018
Billionaire Steyer trying to convince people that other billionaires are evil and that they should follow him, against other billionaires, because he's a good billionaire. https://t.co/U6MqvJUmqQ
— Pasquino Marforio ❌ (@PasquinoMarifio) August 30, 2018
I hope with guy draws down his wealth supporting, w/o successfully, a mob of progressive candidates in November.
— Ray Zacek (@Zhombre) August 30, 2018
That’s very likely.