Billionaire Dem donor Tom Steyer was being interviewed on MSNBC today, and even though the interviewers were friendlies, Steyer’s efforts to answer a simple question (or avoid answering it as it were) is fairly comical:

Now THAT’S what we call spinning.

Because he couldn’t (at least not honestly) without making an argument against voting for Democrats.

That’s very likely.

