During a New York Democrat gubernatorial primary debate between Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon, the governor of New York referred to Immigration & Customs Enforcement officers this way:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo slams ICE as “a bunch of thugs” in heated debate with opponent Cynthia Nixon pic.twitter.com/afW6Pj2Nck — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 30, 2018

Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan ripped Cuomo to shreds over that comment:

Fmr. Acting ICE Dir. Tom Homan: Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be writing ICE a thank you letter rather than calling them ‘thugs’ pic.twitter.com/NbI0B16jiQ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 30, 2018

Maybe it shouldn’t be too surprising, considering Cuomo also recently said America was “never that great,” followed by efforts to backpedal on the very telling comment.

Seems to me a sitting governor calling ICE a "bunch of thugs" is newsworthy. Media silence is deafening.https://t.co/EkXts653UC — JWF (@JammieWF) August 30, 2018

***

Related:

“SELF-OWN”: Andrew Cuomo accidentally admits he’s a liar in fiery debate with Cynthia Nixon