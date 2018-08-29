As we told you earlier, PETA managed to convince Nabisco to change their animal crackers box so the animals are shown free instead of in a cage. Perhaps emboldened by that success, PETA’s set their sights on something else. This comes with a beverage warning before proceeding:

A truck that was carrying lobsters rolled over in Brunswick, Maine, and some may or may not have died (authorities aren’t sure). But PETA is asking the Maine Department of Transportation for permission to put up a roadside memorial.

Apparently satire was also killed in that truck rollover accident as well.

