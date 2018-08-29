As we told you earlier, PETA managed to convince Nabisco to change their animal crackers box so the animals are shown free instead of in a cage. Perhaps emboldened by that success, PETA’s set their sights on something else. This comes with a beverage warning before proceeding:

PETA wants to build a 5-foot tombstone where lobsters may have died after a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick last week: https://t.co/fo3NN46YkW pic.twitter.com/fBkvqxYmns — CBS 13 News (@WGME) August 29, 2018

A truck that was carrying lobsters rolled over in Brunswick, Maine, and some may or may not have died (authorities aren’t sure). But PETA is asking the Maine Department of Transportation for permission to put up a roadside memorial.

You have got to be kidding 🙄 — Matthew Magill (@LtPanda28) August 29, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂 so dumb — Veronica Harris (@Veron75) August 29, 2018

I absolutely will NOT place a tombstone over my lobster pot on the stove, PETA. So, know that a highway tombstone is a "no" as well. https://t.co/SM6gORtBHN — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) August 29, 2018

Apparently satire was also killed in that truck rollover accident as well.